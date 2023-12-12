Unshackling a horse: Lessons to learn

A stray horse is busy chomping on the grass between the stone slabs. On a closer look, you see that someone has tied the front legs. The movement of the horse is restricted.
You start thinking: The horse deserves freedom like us! Overcoming the fear of being kicked, you go near it and untie the knot. Happy with the freedom, the pony prances and starts running wild, making you happy.
This is also a great metaphor at work.
We encounter individuals who try to unshackle the horse at the workplace and seek to dismantle existing structures and practices. A status quo need not be favoured — after all, business leaders have revived the failing fortunes of companies with restructuring. Yet, before embarking on such a serious course of action, it is crucial to consider multiple aspects to remain firmly in the saddle.
Purpose of guardrails: Even the most flexible systems have guardrails. These keep checks and balances on organisations and individuals. Sometimes, these guardrails could be rules and regulations. As an example, House loans are limited by the capacity to pay. Understanding the rationale behind existing structures is critical before attempting to remove them. Only a superman can clean the windows of a highrise building without a guardrail.
Cost of dismantling: While often necessary, change comes with a cost. Disrupting established systems can lead to unforeseen consequences, impacting productivity, efficiency and safety. The cost of dismantling is not just about physical infrastructure or technology. It is also about people and change management. The Sam Altman fiasco that ChatGPT faced is an example of the cost of dismantling. It is essential to weigh the potential benefits of change against the potential costs.
Overestimating / underestimating paradox: Often, we overestimate our knowledge and underestimate the complexities in areas that are not our expertise. Not just politicians, economists, and even doctors cannot escape these experts who are afflicted by the paradox! Besides costly mistakes at work, it can trample fragile egos and prevent cooperation. Engaging with them can reveal valuable insights and potential pitfalls.
While change is sometimes necessary, a gradual, well-planned approach often yields better results. This allows for continuous evaluation, adaptation, and minimisation of disruption.
As Thomas Sowell eloquently states in his book A Conflict of Visions: Ideological Origins of Political Struggles, “The problem of order is not merely one of establishing it; it is one of maintaining it.” This principle applies not only to political systems but also to organisational structures. Any change should be cautiously approached, guided by a deep understanding of the systems in place and a respect for the expertise of those who have come before.
(The author is a Bengaluru-based marketing professional)