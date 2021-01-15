JP Morgan profits jump as investment bank recovers

JP Morgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers

The New York-based bank said it earned a profit of $12.14 billion, or $3.79 per share, up from a profit of $8.52 billion

AP
AP, Charlotte ,
  • Jan 15 2021, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 19:25 ist
JP Morgan Chase & Co. Credit: Reuters Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42 per cent from a year earlier, as the firm's investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pandemic.

The New York-based bank said it earned a profit of $12.14 billion, or $3.79 per share, up from a profit of $8.52 billion, or $2.57 per share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the bank earned $3.07 a share, which is well above the $2.62 per share forecast analysts had for the bank.

The one-time item was JPMorgan “releasing” some of the funds it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recession. Banks had set aside tens of billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans, and JPMorgan had been particularly aggressive in setting aside funds early in the pandemic.

Releasing those funds goes straight to a bank's bottom line when it reports its results, but it's not money that the bank generated from loans, customers or borrowers. It's just funds that were effectively put into escrow and are no longer in escrow.

The $1.9 billion release is only a fraction of what JPMorgan set aside last year, and with the pandemic raging across the globe and particularly here in the U.S., it's uncertain how much more the bank will release in the upcoming quarter.

“While positive vaccine and stimulus developments contributed to these reserve releases this quarter, our credit reserves of over $30 billion continue to reflect significant near-term economic uncertainty,” said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in a statement.

The driver of JPMorgan's profits this quarter was the investment banking business. The corporate and investment bank posted a profit of $5.35 billion compared with $2.94 billion in the same period a year earlier. JPMorgan said it saw higher investment banking fees — money banks collect to advise companies on going public or buying other companies — as well as higher fees from its trading desks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Morgan
United States
US Stocks
US economy

What's Brewing

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 