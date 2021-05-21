JSW Steel net profit jumps to Rs 4,191 cr in March qtr

JSW Steel net profit jumps to Rs 4,191 crore in March quarter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 21 2021
  • updated: May 21 2021, 17:54 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

JSW Steel on Friday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,191 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 188 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income in January-March 2021 jumps to Rs 27,095 crore, compared with Rs 18,009 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expense rose to Rs 20,752 crore, against Rs 17,056 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13-billion JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports

What's Brewing

