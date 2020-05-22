JSW Steel Q4 consolidated profit shrinks 87%

JSW Steel Q4 consolidated profit shrinks 87% to Rs 188 cr

  • May 22 2020, 17:25 ist
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Friday reported a sharp 87.42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 188 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, mainly on account of lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,495 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income during January-March period was at Rs 18,009 crore, down from Rs 22,421 crore in same quarter a year ago. Total expenses were also down at Rs 17,056 crore from Rs 20,058 crore during the quarter ended March 2019.

JSW Steel is a part of diversified JSW Group, which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and JSW Ventures.

