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Jump in input costs, labour shortage hit manufacturing

Gaurav Munjal, Managing Director of Hero Ecotech Ltd, said input costs in March were 10-15% higher when compared to the previous month.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 01:34 IST
India NewsBusiness News

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