June manufacturing growth among weakest in 4 years: S&P

<p>New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector growth in June slipped to the second-lowest in four years, dragged by weak demands, as per an industry survey report released by S&P Global on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pmi">Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)</a> for manufacturing slipped from 55 in May to 54.2 in June, the second-weakest since mid-2022.</p><p>“With the exception of March, rates of increase in both output and new orders were the weakest seen in four years,” S&P Global said in its monthly survey report.</p><p>“Several firms reported an improvement in demand conditions, but others noted subdued client appetite for their products and fierce market competition,” it added.</p>.India's manufacturing activity moderates in June amid weaker demand: PMI.<p>In March, India’s manufacturing PMI had slipped to 53.9, which was the worst in four years. A PMI reading above 50.0 signals an expansion in the sector, whereas a value below 50.0 indicates contraction.</p><p>Manufacturing activities were severely hit in March due to disruptions caused by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict.</p><p>Weak domestic as well as international demands impacted manufacturing activities in June.</p><p>“Growth slowed across output, new orders, export orders and employment, with international sales recording their weakest increase since March 2023,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.</p><p>“Meanwhile, both the input and output price indices declined, pointing to softer inflation pressures as geopolitical disruptions begin receding,” she added.</p><p>Concerns over demand and market conditions dampened business sentiment in June. The proportion of firms forecasting output growth in the year ahead halved since May, with a large share of manufacturers signalling neutral expectations. The overall degree of optimism retreated to a five-month low.</p><p>The S&P Global report is based on a survey conducted among around 400 manufacturers.</p>.India could achieve 90-100% localising of EV manufacturing by 2030.<p>The survey indicated softening in price rise. Both input costs and output charge inflation eased in June.</p><p>Input buying growth lost momentum in June, receding to its weakest in two-and-a-half years. Hence, stocks of purchases rose at a softer pace, with a particularly sharp slowdown noted in the capital goods category.</p><p>With regards to finished goods inventories, the latest results highlighted an outright fall. The drop was sharpest in six months and ended a two-month period of accumulation. Firms linked the drop to the better alignment of production and stocks with current demand conditions, the rating agency noted in its report. </p>