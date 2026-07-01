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June manufacturing growth among weakest in 4 years: S&P

Business optimism at five-month low; inflation eases
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:32 IST
Business NewsPMIS&Pmanufacturing sector

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