Kaizad Bharucha front-runner for HDFC Bank chief post

Kaizad Bharucha, Executive Director of HDFC Bank, has emerged as a front-runner for the top job at the country's largest private sector lender.

The present MD of the bank Aditya Puri would be retiring in October this year, after 26 years at the helm.

Two different sources in the know told DH that the bank has forwarded three names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- Sashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha, and Sunil Garg. While Jagdishan and Bharucha are internal candidates, Garg is head of Citibank’s global commercial banking business since 2011.

However, one of the two sources said: "The bank's and Aditya Puri's preferred choice is Bharucha, because of his vast experience in handling the affairs of the bank. In fact, Bharucha's name is first in the list sent to RBI."

During the recently concluded earnings call, Puri had indicated that the bank’s successor would be from within and that the lender has told about its preferred candidates to the regulator. "There has been a lot of talk about successor not being with us for a long time. Our potential successor has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in place, at least in my mind," he said.

The ultimate decision, however, rests with the RBI. The bank didn't comment on the development.

Bharucha has been associated with the Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for Wholesale Banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporate Group, Business Banking, Capital Markets & Commodities Business, Agri Lending, Investment Banking, Financial Institutions & Government Business and Department for Special Operations.

In his previous position as Group Head - Credit & Market Risk, he was responsible for the Risk Management activities in the Bank viz., Credit Risk, Market Risk, Debt Management, Risk Intelligence, and Control functions.

Bharucha has been a career banker with over three decades of banking experience. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked in SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including Trade Finance and Corporate Banking.

He has represented HDFC Bank as a member of the working group constituted by the Reserve Bank of India to examine the role of the Credit Information Bureau and on the sub-committee with regard to the adoption of the Basel-II guidelines.