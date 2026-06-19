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Karnataka approves projects worth Rs 7,506 crore investment

Most of the approved projects are in the aerospace, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) and general engineering sectors.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:56 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsInvestments

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