Karnataka approves projects worth Rs 7,506 crore investment

<p>Bengaluru: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), at its meeting held here on Friday, approved 55 industrial projects involving a total investment of Rs 7,506 crore with a potential to create 28,000 jobs. Of these, 41 projects will be located outside Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts as part of the State Government's ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, said Large and Medium Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-b-patil">M B Patil</a>.</p><p>Providing details of the meeting, the Minister said that four of the approved proposals involve Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Taiwan-based Teaming Automation, South Korea's YJ Link, Germany's Revum and Japan-based Shinko will invest Rs 20 crore, Rs 177.96 crore, Rs 16.50 crore and Rs 100 crore respectively, taking the total FDI investment to Rs 314.46 crore. These projects are expected to generate 503 jobs.</p>.Five suspended over suspected hundi theft in Karnataka's Melkote temple.<p>Most of the approved projects are in the aerospace, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) and general engineering sectors, he said. Of the approved proposals, 35 projects involve investments of more than Rs 50 crore each, while another 15 projects will attract investments ranging between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore. In addition, five companies will undertake expansion projects involving a further investment of Rs 223.61 crore.</p><p>Patil said the approved projects include investments by Kaynes Electronics (Rs 495 crore in Chamarajanagara district), SFO Technologies (Rs 490 crore in Doddaballapura), Orbit Industrial Park (Rs 454 crore in Kolara), Terra Circuits (Rs 441 crore in Vijayapura), Bellatrix Aerospace (Rs 404 crore in Bengaluru Rural), JSW Port Logistics Pvt Ltd (Rs 380 crore in Ballari), Shahi Exports (Rs 337 crore in Kalaburagi), Infragalaxy (Rs 300 crore in Dakshina Kannada), Hi-Tech Metallics (Rs 250 crore in Vijayapura), Praxair India (Rs 210 crore in Hosakote, Bengaluru Rural), Sobha Realty (Rs 201.15 crore in Bengaluru Urban district) and RMZ (Rs 198.62 crore in M Hosahalli, Hosakote).</p>