Karnataka attracts Rs 57,680 crore investment in FY21, highest in last 5 years

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic impacting the economy and businesses last year, Karnataka has attracted Rs 57,680 crore investment in FY21, its highest in the last five years.

According to data sourced from the state industries department, the government has approved 227 investment proposals between April 2020 and March 2021. These proposals have the potential to create 1,49,471 jobs, the data shows.

In 2017-18, the state had approved 351 investment proposals worth Rs 56,181 crore. The lowest amount of investment was approved by the state government during 2018-19 amounting to Rs 16,508 crore.

Cumulatively, the state has approved Rs 2.03 lakh crore worth of investment proposals with a potential to create 8 lakh jobs, the industries department shows.

Among the districts, Dharwad district has attracted the highest amount of Rs 25,968 crore investment during 2020-21 followed by Ballari district with a total investment of Rs 8.860 crore.

The top investment proposals signed during FY21 are: Elest Pvt Ltd (Rs 20,594 crore), JSW Renewable Energy (Rs 8,860 crore), Aequs SEZ Pvt Ltd (Rs 3,540 crore), Sanali Power Private Limited (Rs 2,950 crore), Hyunet Private Limited (Rs 1,825 crore), Uflex Limited (Rs 1,464 crore), Miraculum Green Power Private Limited (Rs 1,290 crore) and HPCL (Rs 680 crore).

Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban district has attracted the highest amount of Rs 41,301 crore investment followed by Dharwad district with a combined investment of Rs 27,713 crore and Ballari district with an investment of Rs 27,664 crore in the last five years.

Bengaluru Rural with an investment of Rs 23,013 crore and Belagavi with an investment of Rs 19,057 crore stand in the next two positions, according to the data by the industries department.

“The state government has carried out many reforms like labour law, changes in land reforms that make it easy for investors to acquire land for setting up industries. In addition, a new Industrial Policy and introduction of a production-linked incentive scheme are helping us to attract investors,” said Revanna Gowda, Managing Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra.

During the last financial year, the state government announced its new industrial policy 2020-2025 with an aim to attract Rs 5 lakh crore worth of investments over the next five years, and create about 2 million jobs. The new industrial policy categorises the state’s districts into zones aimed at developing industrially backward areas.