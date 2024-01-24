Karnataka Bank posts all-time high profit

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru-headquartered Karnataka Bank has posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 1,032.04 crore for the nine months of the financial year ending December 2023, as against Rs 826.49 crore earned during the corresponding period last year.

The bank has registered a year-on-year growth of 25 percent during the period. For Q3FY of 2023-24, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 331.08 crore with a growth rate of 10.11 percent as against Rs 300.68 crore during the corresponding period previous year, a bank release said.

The meeting of the board of directors held on Tuesday at Mangaluru approved the financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023.