Karnataka Bank to expand digital banking services

With social distancing norms becoming standard practice all over to prevent Covid-19, Mangaluru-based private sector lender Karnataka Bank has decided to expand its network of digital branches.

The bank’s digital branches will have bare minimum staff presence while providing majority of banking services to customers. Presently, the bank has started one such branch at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru and plans to open another 10 such branches in metro cities this year, a top official of the bank said.

“Our digital branch defines the future of banking. Here, we provide many banking services like opening of savings bank account, individual current account, cheque drop facility and even enable printing of debit cards by customers on their own without the intervention of our staff,” Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director & CEO, Karnataka Bank told DH.

In the current situation of maintaining social distance, our digital branches will be of immense value to the customers and employees. “The safety of our customers and employees is taken care of while delivering basic banking services,” he said.

The bank plans to open digital branches at 10 places across key metro cities by end of the current fiscal, he said.

Karnataka Bank has set up a Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) in Bengaluru for developing innovative end-to-end digital solutions for deepening customer engagement and enhancing experiential customer touchpoints and delivery channels, Mahabaleshwara said.

The bank has also embraced technology in advancing credit to its customers. The bank has provided handheld devices to its officers who will go to the customer doorstep to accept applications for loans and provide in-principle sanction within 20 minutes in majority of the cases. The bank has extended digital banking facility to home loans, salaried class personal loans, car loans and MSME loans.

Karnataka Bank has trained its officers to manage digital banking and sanction retail loans up to Rs 5 crore limit. Currently, 46% of its total loan book comprises loans up to Rs 5 crore.

As a result of digital banking initiatives, the Bank does not see the need for opening large format branches. “We are reducing the size of our branches from 2,000 sq. feet to 800 sq. feet in size,” Mahabaleshwara said.

The bank is also introducing a new credit marketing business vertical to drive digital marketing related transformation and build capabilities in B2C sales. The bank has mapped suitable strategies for sustainable growth and to enable the bank to build a competitive edge in the banking space and emerge as the ‘Bank of the future’, he said.

New subsidiary

Karnataka Bank is also forming a non-financial new subsidiary – KBL Services Ltd – which will play a complementary role and take care of its back-office works. The subsidiary will have readily available manpower that can be deployed for the bank’s work in the areas of doorstep banking, customer servicing and document collection among others.

It will be located at Bengaluru and will start functioning within the next 3-4 months. The subsidiary will be headed by a CEO who will be hired from outside the bank with expertise in business and people management, Mahabaleshwara added.