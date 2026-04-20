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Karnataka-born doctor Rajesh Doshi is new President of Bombay Industries Association

“BIA must not simply be a networking platform. It must become a growth engine for entrepreneurs,” Dr Doshi said making the agenda clear.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 05:12 IST
Business NewsMumbaiMaharashtraindustry

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