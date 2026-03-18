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Karnataka charts course to $329 billion digital economy by 2031-32

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an initiative of the Karnataka government’s Department of Electronics, IT & BT, on Tuesday hosted the KDEM Annual Meet 2026.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:45 IST
Business NewsPriyank KhargeKarntakaKarnataka Digital Economy Mission

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