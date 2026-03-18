<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka’s digital economy is currently estimated at $159 billion, with projections placing the state at an estimated $329 billion under the conservative scenario and over $400 billion under the stretch scenario by 2031-32.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-digital-economy-mission">Karnataka Digital Economy Mission</a> (KDEM), an initiative of the Karnataka government’s Department of Electronics, IT & BT, on Tuesday hosted the KDEM Annual Meet 2026. At the event, KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta spoke about digital economy achievements.</p>.<p>According to KDEM’s digital economy dashboard, Bengaluru currently absorbs an estimated 85% of the state’s economic activity, with Beyond Bengaluru contributing 15%.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | A blueprint for full-stack technology economy.<p>At the meet, speakers highlighted KDEM’s role as a bridge between government and industry for Karnataka’s digital economy, using cluster programmes, industry task forces, and the LEAP initiative. </p><p>They highlighted the Bengaluru and Beyond idea, with the city as the state’s main innovation hub and new tech ecosystems coming up in cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Davanagere. </p>.<p>IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said KDEM has scaled into a statewide platform working with over 200 companies and enabling more than 10,000 jobs across clusters, from Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi to Mangaluru, transforming them into growth centres with rising exports, new GCCs and hundreds of startups. </p><p>“Our government-supported, industry-led and results-focused model is now being looked at by states across India. Beyond Bengaluru today contributes nearly 3% of Karnataka’s digital economy. By 2030, we are targeting 10%. We have the right policies, the right ecosystem and KDEM as the execution engine to deliver this transformation,” he added.</p>.<p>As part of the event, KDEM exchanged an MoU with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), aimed at deepening collaboration on startup support, digital infrastructure expansion, and innovation-led growth across Karnataka.</p>.<p>Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, said, “This MoU with STPINEXT marks a significant step towards strengthening Karnataka’s startup ecosystem through deeper collaboration and shared vision.” </p>