Karnataka explores biotech finance framework, AI-led growth

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is exploring a dedicated financing and support framework for biotechnology enterprises as it looks to expand biomanufacturing capacity and accelerate the use of AI across the sector. The Karnataka Government discussed these measures at the 64th meeting of the Vision Group on Biotechnology (VGBT) on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The meeting, chaired by Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Founder of Biocon Ltd, reviewed Karnataka’s biotechnology ecosystem and outlined priorities to support innovation, commercialisation, manufacturing, talent development and investment.</p>.<p>Members highlighted the increasing convergence of AI, quantum technologies and life sciences. They discussed expanding AI adoption in research, diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics, precision medicine and healthcare.</p>.<p>“Karnataka has built one of India’s strongest biotechnology ecosystems, supported by world-class research institutions, industry leadership and a vibrant startup community,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.</p>.<p>“As we enter the next phase of growth, we must strengthen mechanisms that support translational research, commercialisation and scale-up,” she added.</p>.<p>She said biotechnology startups require “patient capital, strong industry partnerships and long-term support”, and called for dedicated investment mechanisms for the sector.</p>.<p>A key focus of the meeting was the creation of a state-level framework to support biotechnology enterprises through funding, mentoring, regulatory guidance and commercialisation support.</p>.<p>Members also discussed building a dedicated biotechnology support mechanism modelled on national innovation initiatives and improving access to growth capital through engagement with venture capital firms, industry stakeholders and strategic investors.</p>.<p>The Vision Group identified several focus areas for the coming year, including AI-enabled biotechnology, expansion of bio-manufacturing capabilities, financing support, regulatory pathways, marine biotechnology and workforce development.</p>.<p>Dr N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science & Technology, said the government remained focused on strengthening the biotechnology value-chain.</p>.<p>“Our focus is on creating an enabling ecosystem that supports innovation, attracts investment and develops a future-ready workforce,” she said.</p>.<p>The group also discussed using Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 as a platform to connect biotechnology startups with investors and attract domestic and global investment.</p>