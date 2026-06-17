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Karnataka explores biotech finance framework, AI-led growth

Members highlighted the increasing convergence of AI, quantum technologies and life sciences. They discussed expanding AI adoption in research, diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics, precision medicine and healthcare.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:55 IST
Business NewsKarnatakaKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

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