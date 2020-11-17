Karnataka government bans workers' strike at Toyota Kirloskar factory in Bidadi

The state government on Tuesday decided to ban the ongoing workers' strike at Toyota Kirloskar. It also decided to ban the lock-out declared by the management and asked them to lift it immediately. This was decided at the meeting convened by the deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan with the Toyota management and TKM Workers Union members this morning.

The government will issue an official notification later this evening, sources present at the meeting said.

Ashwath Narayan told the representatives of the Toyota management to lift the lock-out from November 18 and restart production at Bidadi factory. He also instructed the workers union to cooperate with the company. He told the workers union and the management to resolve their issues through a mutual discussion and dialogue. Labour minister Shivarama Hebbar, Magadi legislator Manjunath, Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary, department of commerce and industries and representatives of Toyota management and workers union were present during the meeting.

The TKM Workers Union had resorted to a sit-in strike from November 9 and subsequently, the TKM had declared lock-out on November 10 at the car manufacturing plant of Toyota at Bidadi. The company had suspended 39 workers for indiscipline on November 13 pending enquiry. The workers had been demanding the reinstatement of one of their Union members who was suspended for misconduct.