Karnataka govt brings Meta onboard for digital skilling, online safety

Instagram and Facebook parent, Meta has entered into a two-year partnership with the Karnataka government for digital education and online user safety of students in the state, the latter said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Future technologies like AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) and their applications can open avenues for job opportunities, new businesses and entrepreneurship,” state IT and biotechnology minister Priyank Kharge said.
The state government is gearing towards launching a comprehensive blueprint for equipping students with digital skills and enhancing their employability, he added.
This comes after the minister had talked about the collaboration at Meta’s Digital Suraksha Summit earlier this month, asserting that the state government is keen on working with various stakeholders and experts to create an enabling and inclusive digital environment.
Under the terms of the partnership, Meta will jointly develop a WhatsApp chatbot for the IT-BT Ministry for delivery of information services across various government departments. The objective behind this is to streamline citizen communication and create a digital safety chatbot for citizen awareness.
The state government, for the first time in July,2023, deployed a chatbot to receive applications from citizens for its flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
As part of the collaboration, Meta will host awareness sessions in 100 colleges and universities across Karnataka, alongside curating content on digital awareness for the target audience between 18-24 years of age. The social media giant will also educate and deploy master trainers across the 100 identified colleges.
“In an age marked by rapid technological transformations, it is imperative to engage with young people to ensure that they have safer and more meaningful experiences as they connect with those most important to them on our platforms,” Meta Vice President (India) Sandhya Devanathan said.
The collaboration will see Meta train 1 lakh teachers and 10 lakh students in digital safety and AR/VR skills by 2025. Online and hybrid mode workshops will be conducted in English and Kannada to enhance teachers’ knowledge and skills on both fronts.
Furthermore, students and teachers will also take the Digital Nagrik pledge, as a reminder and commitment to creating a safer digital world, the statement underscored.
Lastly, challenges focused on digital safety and AR/VR topics will be designed to test students’ learning, encouraging them to engage and contribute to the campaign by promoting and practicing cyber safety innovatively.
The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday and further details will be worked out in coming days, a representative for Meta India told DH.