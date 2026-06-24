Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Karnataka initiates consultations to strengthen defence manufacturing

Over 50 representatives from organisations including L&T, Mahindra Aerospace, AXISCADES and Digantara participated.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 23:12 IST
Business NewsKarnatakadefence manufacturing

Follow us on :

Follow Us