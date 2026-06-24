Karnataka initiates consultations to strengthen defence manufacturing

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Government on Tuesday initiated consultations under the national ‘Atmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing’ programme, with stakeholders discussing proposals including a long-term aerospace and defence policy for the state, a dedicated Aerospace and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defence">Defence</a> Facilitation Cell with a single-window mechanism, defence manufacturing clusters, a testing and certification network and measures to strengthen MSME and startup.</p>.Defence manufacturing gets a boost as Shree Refrigerations opens new facility in Maharashtra.<p>According to Dr Manjula, Secretary, Electronics, IT/BT and Science & Technology Department, the workshop engaged stakeholders across six areas: policy and governance, industrial infrastructure, testing and certification, MSME and startup participation, skill development and market access and defence exports.</p>.<p>Over 50 representatives from organisations including L&T, Mahindra Aerospace, AXISCADES and Digantara participated.</p>