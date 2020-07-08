Karnataka mulls elimination of ‘surprise’ checks of factories

In one of the boldest reforms as part of ease of doing business in the state, the Karnataka government is set to eliminate ‘surprise’ inspections of factories.

There are 12 different Acts that deal with the inspection of factories by various departments to check compliance of rules pertaining to pollution, minimum wages, legal metrology, bonus, wages and gratuity among others.

The proposed reform is likely to be implemented before January 31, 2021.

An internal document accessed by DH reveals: “...The reform suggests prior inspection notices to industries and inspection report to be uploaded within 48 hours of inspection.”

“The move is aimed at preventing unnecessary litigations. A prior notice to factories will be entered into registry. It will help industries to prepare themselves with proper records and helps us avoid lot of litigations,” a top labour department official told DH.

As part of a new system, the government is looking at making it mandatory for the government departments to serve notices to the industrial units before going on any inspection. The reform also suggests allocation of inspectors is done centrally and no inspector will be assigned to the same factory in subsequent years.

“Surprise inspection was a hurdle for the industry. I think, the move by the government is coming at a right time,” Sudhakar Shetty, former president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry said.

“The need of the hour is to strengthen laws and the proposed change only makes workers further vulnerable. This is also in violation of Labour Inspection Convention, 1947,” said Maitreyi, an advocate with Manthan Law, working with trade unions