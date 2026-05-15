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Karnataka plans drone flight testing facility at Chikkaballapur

It is also planning to launch an annual 'Bengaluru Drone Festival' combining drone racing, hackathons, innovation showcases, and public engagement, said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:18 IST
Business NewsKarnataka Newsdrone

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