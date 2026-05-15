<p>Bengaluru: To position <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>as a national hub for drone technology, the Karnataka government plans to develop a dedicated drone flight testing facility at Chikkaballapur in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India (DFI) and provide supporting infrastructure to drone-tech companies.</p><p>It is also planning to launch an annual 'Bengaluru Drone Festival' combining drone racing, hackathons, innovation showcases, and public engagement, said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.</p> .DRDO successfully carries out test flight of Rustom-2 drone.<p>Speaking after a consultation meeting with drone-tech startups and key stakeholders, the minister said the drone test flight facility will be dedicated exclusively to the industry and startups.</p><p>"Our focus is on creating shared testing facilities, simplifying regulatory pathways, and enabling a strong ecosystem for startups and industry to innovate and scale. Drones have the potential to significantly transform governance and public service delivery, and we are working to ensure Karnataka becomes the preferred hub for this next wave of innovation,” Kharge said.</p> .<p>Expanding the use of drone technologies across key sectors for improved governance and service delivery is among the government's focus areas, he said.</p><p>The government will enable early-stage access for industry alongside parallel efforts on institutional frameworks, partnerships, and supporting infrastructure.</p> .<p>The government's focus is on streamlined approvals, SOPs, and enabling frameworks for emerging drone applications, skilling and ecosystem development, strengthening talent pipelines, and startup support mechanisms, he said.</p><p>Representatives from DFI, startups and organisations including Airbound, Vecros, CD Space Robotics, ideaForge, Aereo, Asteria Aerospace, LAT Aerospace, Newspace Research & Technologies, Unmanned Autonomy, and IT department officials participated in the consultation.</p>