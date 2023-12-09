Karnataka to soon have a logistics policy

“Today we spend 14% on our logistics and there is so much inefficiency in the system,” Krishna said. “When it comes to air, we are very good but our port becomes an issue simply because of western ghats,” she added. The western coast of India has several key ports responsible for the movement of large quantities of goods. Ports along the western ghats including Kandla Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kochi Port, New Mangalore Port, Mumbai Port and Mormugao Port witness a much higher movement of goods than the ports on the east coast.