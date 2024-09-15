Kenya says it has given Adani group contract to build power lines

Nairobi: Kenya has awarded a public-private partnership concession to build power transmission lines to India's Adani Group and a unit of the African Development Bank, according to an economic advisor to the country's president.

The concession is worth $1.3 billion, David Ndii, chief economic adviser to President William Ruto, said in a post on X.

"The government through KETRACO has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build new transmission lines," Ndii wrote. "They are hiring their project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3b that we do not have to borrow."