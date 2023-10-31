JOIN US
business

Key infra sector growth slows down to 8.1% in September

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.8 per cent in April-September 2023-24 against 9.8 per cent in the year-ago period.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 13:35 IST

New Delhi: The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.1 per cent in September 2023 against 8.3 per cent recorded a year ago, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Crude oil output dipped by 0.4 per cent in September as against a contraction of 2.3 per cent in the same month last year.

The core sector growth in August was 12.5 per cent.



(Published 31 October 2023, 13:35 IST)
