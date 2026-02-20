<p>Bengaluru: IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday held a series of high-level meetings with global technology leaders and innovation ecosystem partners in New Delhi, with a strong focus on deepening collaboration in AI, emerging technologies, and next-generation innovation ecosystems.</p>.<p>A key highlight of the day was the meeting with Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, along with Irina Ghose, India Managing Director, and Rahul Patil, CTO. The discussions centred on responsible AI development, digital governance, data sovereignty, and building stronger support systems for AI startups and developers as part of Karnataka’s push to strengthen its deep-tech and innovation ecosystem.</p>.<p>“It was wonderful catching up with Dario Amodei, Irina Ghose and Rahul Patil to discuss deeper collaboration in AI. Responsible AI, digital governance, data sovereignty, and a focused approach to skilling, incubation and innovation support for startups and developers were central to our discussion. It was encouraging to hear about Anthropic’s plans for its Bengaluru office, and we look forward to working closely as we build a responsible and globally competitive AI and deep-tech ecosystem together,” Kharge said.</p>