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KIADB to go digital: Minister sets 100-day deadline

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Wednesday set a 100-day deadline for completing all work related to the digitisation initiative.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 21:23 IST
Business NewsKarnatakaMB Patil

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