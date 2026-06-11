KIADB to go digital: Minister sets 100-day deadline

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) is set to digitise every stage of its operations, from land acquisitions to the allotment of industrial plots. The move is expected to benefit all stakeholders, including farmers and industrial investors. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Wednesday set a 100-day deadline for completing all work related to the digitisation initiative.</p>.<p>Speaking after the second departmental progress review meeting held at Khanija Bhavan, since the new government’s formation, Patil said every detail related to plots in both old and newly-developed industrial areas across the state would be digitised under the Integrated Land Management System developed by the government’s e-Governance Department. He added that as many as 77 data fields would be maintained for each industrial plot.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Preserving old records </p>.<p>Details related to plot allotments, their current status, industries operating on them, investments made, employment generated, compensation paid to affected farmers, court cases and timelines granted to investors will be available instantly through the digital platform. He explained that the initiative would not only eliminate the challenges associated with preserving old records, but also ensure that all information remains securely stored on a permanent basis.</p>.Minister MB Patil invites global firms to invest in Karnataka.<p>Patil noted that in the past, inadequate record management had led to a few instances where compensation was paid twice for the same parcel of land. The new system, he said, would bring complete transparency and enable investors to access the required information from anywhere, eliminating the need for middlemen.</p>.<p>He directed officials to complete the scanning of plot allotment records in the older industrial areas within one month. The digitised data will then be shared with the e-Governance Department for the development of software tailored to KIADB’s requirements. Subsequently, the system will be integrated with the Rural Development Department’s e-Swathu platform. This will facilitate processes, including the issuance of e-Khatas and help streamline related services, he said.</p>