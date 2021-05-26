Koo raises $30 million in funding led by Tiger Global

Koo, the homegrown competitor to Twitter, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based technology investor Tiger Global, valuing the microblogging site at more than $100 million.

The fresh funding will be primarily used to build up the company’s engineering capabilities, product improvement and bolster efforts to expand on the number of languages offered on the app, the social media company said.

Two new investors—IIFL’s venture capital fund and South Korea’s Mirae Assets—joined existing stakeholders in the funding round that pushed the company’s valuation up by five times.

Also read — Koo says complied with new intermediary norms for digital platforms ahead of time

“We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world’s largest social media platforms in the next few years,” co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna said in a statement. “Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon. Tiger Global is the right partner to have on board to realise this dream. “

The fresh round of funding comes at a time when social media companies operating in the country have been caught in the crosshairs of the central government’s plan to tighten regulations that could force them to share sensitive user data and cooperate more swiftly with law enforcement. Koo is the only social media company that has said it is in compliance with the government’s new guidelines.

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Indian government over concerns of having to breach privacy laws to comply with the government’s guidelines.

Also read — Had no option left other than seeking opinion of courts: WhatsApp on new media rules

Koo’s competitor Twitter has so far remained silent on the issue of compliance. Twitter has been in a tussle with the government for labelling BJP leader Sambit Patra's tweet as "manipulated media". Days after the government asked Twitter to remove the "manipulated media" tag on Patra's tweet and it not complying with it, Delhi Police served a notice on the social media giant seeking details on how it classified the post on a 'toolkit' in such a manner.

Investigators from the Special Cell went to Twitter India's offices in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai and Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday evening to serve the notice even as critics described it as an attempt in coercing the social media giant to fall in line after it did not comply with the government's order.

Also read — Delhi Police reach doorsteps of Twitter India over tagging Sambit Patra's 'toolkit' tweet as 'manipulated media'

Koo, founded by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March last year, was the winner of the government’s domestic app innovation challenge. Koo’s download figures received a boost last year after several government officials switched to the indigenous app after Twitter refused to block accounts that the government alleged were spreading misinformation during the farmers’ protests.

Koo’s founders also welcomed Kangana Ranaut to share her opinions on the platform after Twitter imposed a permanent ban following her controversial remarks on post-poll violence in West Bengal, which it said had the potential to lead to “offline harm”.