Kotak Bank created fund used to bet against Adani: Short-seller Hindenburg after Sebi notice

By P R Sanjai

Hindenburg Research called out India’s markets regulator for failing to address the fraud it alleged in a report on the Adani Group early last year, adding that it saw gains of only over $4 million in the short-seller episode that caused an epic market rout for the conglomerate.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, “seems more interested in pursuing those who expose such practices” while its investigation into billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire has hit a wall, the US short-seller said in a statement on its website Monday. It got a notice from Sebi in June saying its scathing January 2023 report on the Adani Group had certain misrepresentations and inaccurate statements that were meant to mislead readers.

The bombshell report earned a gross revenue of about $4.1 million through gains related to Adani shorts from “one investor relationship” — it didn’t name who — and about “$31,000 through our own short of Adani US bonds,” Hindenburg said in the July 1 statement.