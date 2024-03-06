LANXESS India completes expansion of Rhenodiv production plant at Jhagadia site

Commenting on the development, Matthias Zachert, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG, said, “India is an important region for us and this strategic milestone reflects our commitment towards meeting the growing demands of our valued customers in the region. The new facility not only amplifies our production capacity but also showcases our faith in the immense potential of the Indian market.”

Jens Hendrik Fischer, Global Head of Rhein Chemie business unit, said, “The expansion of our Rhenodiv production line at the Jhagadia site marks a significant milestone for LANXESS India.

It reinforces our position as a reliable partner for the rubber industry and showcases our commitment to innovation and sustainability. I extend my best wishes to the team for their hard work and commitment.”