DH Interview | Leasing from GIFT City has yielded promising results: Sky One’s Mirchandani

The opening of aviation leasing and financing services in GIFT City presents a significant opportunity to enhance the accessibility of capital and financing options for the Indian aviation sector. The benefits of a GIFT City-based leasing entity have already yielded promising results, as evidenced by the notable surge in activity during the first quarter of 2024. During this period, 27 new aircraft leasing units registered at GIFT City, indicating growing interest and investment in the sector. This surge is likely attributed to the attractive tax benefits and the ongoing expansion of the aviation industry.