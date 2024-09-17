Lenovo to make AI servers in India, establishes 4th largest R&D centre in country

Bengaluru: PC maker Lenovo India will start manufacturing 50,000 GPU-based AI servers in India next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katiyal said that the company will make servers locally and also export them from its manufacturing unit in Puducherry.

"Lenovo will make 50,000 servers annually. The production will start next year. It will be manufactured at our Pondicherry facility not only for India but it will also be exported from India," Katiyal said.