Defence Sector: Licensing committee to meet on June 12

Licensing committee to meet on June 12 to consider eight proposals from defence sector

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 18:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: Defence PRO Ahmedabad via AFP

An inter-ministerial licensing committee, chaired by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, will meet on June 12 to consider eight proposals from the defence sector.

The applicants include Aditya Precitech, Concord Helmet and Safety Products, Kinetix Engineering Solutions, Kalyani Strategic Systems and Economic Explosives, according to DPIIT.

To attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost defence manufacturing in the country, which imports up to 70 per cent of its military hardware, the government had earlier relaxed the FDI policy.

Last month also, the government said it will relax foreign direct investment norms in defence manufacturing by allowing 74 per cent FDI under the automatic route with a view to attracting overseas players in the sector.

According to the current FDI policy, 100 per cent overseas investments are permitted in the defence industry -- 49 per cent under the automatic route, while beyond that government approval is required.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
FDI
Ministry of Defence
industry

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 