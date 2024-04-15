Life Insurance: Is income tax benefit still the trigger for investment?

The sum assured acts as a vital safety net that the policyholder’s family can rely on in the event of their untimely demise. The Economic Survey 2023 revealed that households in India remain exposed to a significant financing gap in the event of the premature death of the primary breadwinner, underscoring the importance of adequate life insurance coverage. To ensure that the policy’s sum assured aligns with one’s financial needs, it is necessary to evaluate the amount of cover required.