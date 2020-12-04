Limit for contactless card transactions raised to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000

The limit for contactless card transactions have been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per transaction from January, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday, in a bid to spur spending.

Announcing that policy rates would remain unchanged, RBI revised the growth outlook upwards and said that that the RTGS system will be made 24X7 in next few days.

