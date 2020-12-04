Limit for contactless card transactions raised to Rs 5k

Limit for contactless card transactions raised to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 11:02 ist
RBI revised the growth outlook upwards and said that that the RTGS system will be made 24X7 in next few days. Credit: iStock Photo

The limit for contactless card transactions have been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per transaction from January, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday, in a bid to spur spending.

Read | Repo rate unchanged; real GDP growth projected at -7.5% for 2021

Announcing that policy rates would remain unchanged, RBI revised the growth outlook upwards and said that that the RTGS system will be made 24X7 in next few days.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

RBI
contactless
Shaktikanta Das
Debit card
Credit Card

What's Brewing

Amid pademic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pademic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

 