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Lithuania reinvents as startup, technology hub of Europe

As Ukraine-Russia conflict drags, Baltic states scale up investment in DeepTech, defence, cybersecurity.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:37 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 20:37 IST
World newsBusiness NewsEuropestartupLithuania

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