Lockdown: WFH openings grab limelight on job portals

While online job portals are seeing a decline in hiring, there has been a sharp surge in interest towards work from home (WFH) jobs and technology-focused roles both from jobseekers as well as employers.

Jobs website Indeed reveals that jobseekers are increasingly searching for terms like ‘remote’, ‘work from home’ and related phrases. It said that searches for remote work have increased by over 261% as a share of all searches on Indeed India since February 2020. Overall, job searches have increased by 278%.

Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India said, "We are in the midst of a big social experiment, with a significant number of people working from home. Companies are looking at the pros and cons of how WFH is panning out, and this is going to define how they work in the future"

At Naukri.com, the WFH jobs posted by recruiters have seen a two-fold increase and the jobseekers are also increasingly searching for ‘WFH jobs’, which is now the second most popular keyword on the platform.

At JobsForHer, a job search portal for women, there has been a 30% increase in the percentage of remote working job openings in the last month compared to the previous year. The number of applications from job seekers, meanwhile, has risen by 50% in March compared with a month earlier.

Neha Bagaria, founder and CEO, JobsForHer mentioned that the new roles that are being advertised in the work-from-home category include medical content writer, web developer, SAP tech-consultant and UI/UX project manager, among others.

Hiring contracts

Hiring activity registered a decline of 62% in April 2020 as compared to April 2019 on naukri.com.

According to Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com, the April 2020 decline in hiring is led by industries like hotel, travel, auto, retail and finance.

A survey by online job portal Indeed also highlights that 50% of Indian businesses have already reduced embedded resources, such as contract workforce/freelancers. Recruitment has experienced the greatest impact, with 36% of the surveyed businesses overall confirming that they have temporarily suspended their hiring activities, rising to a number of businesses now focused only on critical hiring.

Focus on technology

Hiring at Indeed is being led by healthcare-tech and educational-tech sectors. There’s been a surge of 3% in the number of postings for e-learning in the last three months. Kumar mentioned that a lot of companies are putting ed-tech as a keyword in their job postings.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of a recruitment platform Talent500 by ANSR said, "Some industries are worse off than others. Our clients who are hiring are focused on core product and technology roles. Frontend engineers, backend engineers, and data science/analyst roles are the most common."

IT-Software, Pharma/Biotechnology and Insurance Industries are seeing a lesser decline in hiring activity at Naukri.com. On the jobseeker front, the affinity to apply to jobs has seen an uptick across industries like Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), Insurance, and e-commerce in the last few weeks.

According to Akshay Sharma, Co-founder of talent commerce platform SCIKEY, the job applications in the initial 12 days of May are 46% more than the total job applications throughout April.

"We have noticed a significant rise in the number of job applications especially for the tech-focused roles in May. Engineering, software development and software testing applications saw the maximum surge, accounting for 33%, 12% and 16% share of the total job applications on the platform respectively,” said Sharma.