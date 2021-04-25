Looking beyond blue-chips: Investing in tiny companies

Think only blue-chips yield good returns? Think again! Over the last year, while bigger companies listed on the stock exchanges gave investors good returns, smaller ones too did not stay behind. In fact, companies that come in the tiny cap category, that are smaller than small-cap companies, have yielded exemplary returns making them multi-baggers.

According to Value Research, a number of companies have yielded over 100%, some going up 250% and some even going up by 600% in the span of one year. Surprisingly, many of these stocks have delivered such exemplary returns in the last year after negative returns in the three-year and five-year horizons.

Comparison of returns

What is important to note here is that many of the companies giving such returns have been penny stocks. What’s more surprising is that many of them are under surveillance or even going through the insolvency process.

Take, for instance, Videocon Industries, a company undergoing resolution under the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The stock price one year ago was Re 1. Now it is almost Rs 4. This essentially means that an investment of Rs 1 lakh in April 2020, would now have become almost Rs 4 lakh, yielding over 200% returns. Videocon gave its investors negative returns of 33% in three years and 48% in five years.

Another such example is S Chand and Co. which was once a popular book publisher. The stock has slid in the last five years from Rs 621 per share to less than Rs 100 now. However, the company has seen a rise in the share price from a low of Rs 39 in April 2020 to currently over Rs 90, which is more than 100% returns in the year of the virus.

Perhaps one of the outperformers in 2020, Bafna Pharmaceuticals gave its investors over 600% in the one-year period since April 2020. The pharmaceutical company also underwent insolvency resolution.

Despite the fact many such companies in the small and micro-cap space have given investors exceptional returns on investment, experts say one should be cautious while investing in such companies.

“A lot of these companies are vulnerable to external factors. Take, for instance, the scenario caused by Covid last year they would not have had reserves, management bandwidth to come back quickly and costs remaining, only niche businesses would be able to sustain,” says Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers Ltd.

“Most companies are unable to bargain with the customers and vendors. But if the management is very good and the business is specialised, it should be a good option.”

Shah points out that one should look at the growth strategy of the company. “It is a problem if a micro-cap remains a micro-cap for a decade. They need to have a plan to become a small cap from a micro-cap and grow,” says Shah.

Shah feels that for investors, the ultimate thing to look for in a company is how robust the management is and with how much integrity they deal with stakeholders.

He points out how Infosys or HDFC Bank, started off as small companies. “Consider Divi’s Laboratories 30 years ago. It was a small company. It is because the management was able to efficiently scale up the business that it grew,” says Shah.

Among some of the smaller companies on the exchanges, some are also under surveillance by the exchanges. Experts say that should not be a cause to worry. “Any new business coming up will have some amount of surveillance. It is just like pharma companies getting FDA notices,” says Kshitiz Mahajan, Co-Founder Complete Circle Consultants Pvt Ltd. “Small-cap companies can give you massive returns but one must understand that they are volatile too.”

“Look at Tanla Platforms or Affle India, these stocks have moved up very fast. If these stocks can grow 10% in a year, they can grow so much more over time. But I must add that readers should not treat these names as stock recommendations from my side.”

Mahajan adds that if an investor wants to begin to invest in smaller companies then even small-cap mutual funds are recommended.