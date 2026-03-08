LPG prices hiked amid Gulf conflict

<p>NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies hiked cooking gas prices sharply from Saturday as energy costs jumped in international markets amid escalating conflict in West Asia. </p>.<p>Price of an LPG cylinder for domestic use has been hiked by Rs 60 while a commercial cylinder has become costlier by Rs 114.5 each. </p>.<p>In Delhi, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder has been increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. The new rates for LPG cylinders in Mumbai is Rs 912.50; in Kolkata Rs 939 and Chennai Rs 928.50, as per details released by the Indian Oil Corporation.</p>.<p>Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), diesel and petrol prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT). LPG price was last hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in April 2025.</p>.LPG price hike amid West Asia conflict | Domestic, commercial cylinders to get costlier: All you need to know.<p>Beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will also have to bear the same amount of price increase.Beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will also have to bear the same amount of price increase. Over 10 crore households get Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy on up to 9 refills in a year. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 613 to Ujjwala beneficiaries in Delhi.</p>.<p>Commercial LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 114.5 to Rs 1,883 in Delhi. A commercial LPG cylinder, which is used by businesses such as hotels and restaurants, typically contains 19 kg of net gas.</p>.<p>According to government sources, the spike in global energy prices has pushed up the cost of a 14.2-kg cylinder to over Rs 1,050. This means despite the rate hike, oil marketing companies will suffer losses on domestic LPG supplies.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the government has directed oil marketing companies to ramp up LPG production in the country. The government has invoked emergency power under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to ramp up domestic production of LPG. Around 60% of India’s LPG requirements are met through imports.</p>.<p>Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, strongly criticised the Modi government for the price hike.</p>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Trinamool's women wing will stage street protests on the LPG price issue on Sunday, the International Women’s Day.</p>.<p>Questioning the government’s claim of having adequate petroleum stocks amid the West Asia crisis, the Congress accused the government of "wielding the whip of inflation" on common people.</p>.<p>Oil prices have soared to over two-year highs in the international market due to the escalating situation in West Asia, one of the leading suppliers of fossil fuels to the world. Brent crude price soared to $93 per barrel on Friday, the highest level since autumn 2023. </p>.<p>Qatar’s energy minister has warned that crude oil price may hit $150 a barrel if the conflict continues over the coming weeks.</p>.<p>Analysts said Russian oil purchases could help India minimise the impact of the West Asia conflict on its economy.</p>.<p>"The impact on India’s economy may be a short-term impact on remittances and crude oil imports. The forward contracts booked for future delivery of oil will partially be offset by reprieve on purchase of Russian oil through a 30 days window," SBI Research said in a note.</p>.<p>US President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a 30-day waiver permitting the sale of Russian crude currently stranded at sea to India.</p>.<p>Highlights - LPG prices* Non-subsidised 14.2kg cylinder: Rs 913\n* Price for Ujwala beneficiary: Rs 613\n* Commercial cylinder: Rs 1,883\nSpike in global energy prices pushes cost of 14.2-kg cylinder to over Rs 1,050\nThis means despite the rate hike, oil marketing companies will suffer losses on domestic LPG</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Hotel food could become expensive\nThe LPG rate hike could result in an increase in the price of food items at hotels. According to hoteliers in Bengaluru the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 115 and in addition to increase in price gas companies have also temporarily cancelled the Rs 150 discount they used to offer before the conflict. In total the price of one cylinder has gone up by as much as Rs 265 said P C Rao Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA).</p>