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L&T secures mega domestic metals order from JSW Steel worth Rs 10,000 – 15,000 crore

As part of its strategic growth roadmap, JSW Steel is progressing towards expanding its crude steel processing capacity from 35 MTPA to over 50 MTPA by 2031.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:44 IST
Business NewsKarnatakaBallariJSWL&Tdeal

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