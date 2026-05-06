L&T secures mega domestic metals order from JSW Steel worth Rs 10,000 – 15,000 crore

<p>Mumbai: Multinational conglomerate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/larsen-and-toubro">L&T’s</a> Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical has secured its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector awarded by steel producer<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jsw"> JSW Steel Ltd</a>.</p><p>The “mega order” is in the range of Rs 10,000 to 15,000 crore.</p><p>L&T and JSW Steel share a deep-rooted association built over more than three decades of collaboration in executing complex metallurgical projects, a press statement said on Wednesday.</p><p>This enduring partnership has consistently contributed to strengthening India’s steel production capabilities through scale, technology and operational excellence.</p><p>As part of its strategic growth roadmap, JSW Steel is progressing towards expanding its crude steel processing capacity from 35 MTPA to over 50 MTPA by 2031. </p>.L&T Onshore gets 'large order' from Petronet LNG . <p>In line with this vision, L&T’s M&M vertical has been entrusted with comprehensive engineering, procurement and installation of critical process facilities, including Blast Furnaces and Steel Melt Shops, across multiple brownfield/greenfield expansions, mainly at JSW sites in Ballari (Karnataka) and Paradip (Odisha).</p><p>Commenting on this, D K Sen, Advisor to CMD, Development Projects & Minerals & Metals, L&T, said: “Securing the largest-ever order in the metals segment marks a defining moment for L&T’s Minerals & Metals business. Our long-standing partnership with JSW Steel reflects a shared commitment to scale, innovation and nation-building. These orders are not merely a testament to our engineering and execution capabilities, but also an affirmation of the trust placed in us to deliver assets of national significance. As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global steel powerhouse, L&T remains committed to setting new benchmarks in project delivery, sustainability and technological excellence.”</p><p>T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President & Head – Minerals & Metals, L&T, added: “These prestigious wins further strengthen our leadership in executing large, complex metallurgical projects. Our ability to integrate technology, optimise project timelines and deliver with precision continues to differentiate us. We remain focused on partnering with JSW in shaping their growth through technology and on-time delivery.”</p>