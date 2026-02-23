<p>Indian IT services company LTM (which recently rebranded from LTIMindtree) on Monday announced that it has secured a $100 million strategic agreement with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a>-based medical technology company, MedTech. The MedTech company is a leading provider of innovative hearing solutions. </p><p>This agreement will span over seven years. LTM will leverage iNXT, its cross‑industry digital transformation and innovation platform designed to help enterprises manage the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, the company said.<br><br>As part of this agreement, LTM will develop and support MedTech’s primary hearing instrument brands and its private labels. This includes MedTech's core wearable devices, the fitting application used by hearing care professionals to configure hearing aids, and the mobile application for device control. Along with technological development and support, LTM will lead and navigate complex MedTech compliance and regulatory frameworks for the client.</p>.TCS, Tata Group partner with OpenAI to build AI infra and roll out joint solutions in market.<p><br>Last week, the company announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). This 5-year partnership leverages LTM’s BlueVerse CraftStudio capabilities to strengthen industry-aligned skilling and workforce readiness in creative technologies across advertising, films, immersive media, and digital storytelling.<br><br>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/it-company">IT services company </a>reported a 10.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025, to Rs 970.6 crore. The company had posted Rs 1,085.4 crore in the same period last year.<br><br>Its revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 10,781 crore, an 11.6 per cent increase, compared to Rs 9,661 crore in the same quarter last year. Its operating EBIT margin expanded by 230 bps y-o-y to 16.1 per cent.<br><br>The company has 746 active clients as of December 31, 2025, and its $20 million+ clients increased by 8 on a y-o-y basis. The IT firm added 1,511 employees in Q3, and its total headcount stood at 87,958.<br></p>