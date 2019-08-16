Lucas TVS announces “non-working days”

Lucas TVS, a leading auto electrical manufacturer, has declared two-day “non-working days” for its employees citing “business slowdown.”

In a notice to employees, Lucas TVS, a member of the TVS group, said August 16 and August 17 will be declared as “non-working days” for the employees due to slowing down of the business.

The notice also said the company would analyse the situation and decide whether to extend the number of non-working days. The notice also indicated that this is not the first time that non-working days are announced for the employees.

The notice comes amidst slowdown in the automobile sectors with more than 200 dealerships of passengers cars of various brands closing down in the past 18 months.

Lucas TVS is the leader in auto electricals in India, with over 50 years’ experience in design, manufacturing and supply of products to OEMs in India and abroad.

