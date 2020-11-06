Lufthansa could need more money next year: Spiegel

Lufthansa could need more money next year: Spiegel

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Nov 06 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 16:34 ist

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document.

It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that officials and politicians were "losing patience" with airline chief Carsten Spohr, adding that there were doubts that he was the right man to make the savings needed.

But Hermann Thiele, a major shareholder, told the magazine he had confidence in Spohr. "Carsten Spohr is the right man in this difficult situation," it said.

Germany's largest airline, which received a 9 billion euro ($11 billion) state bailout out in June, on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of 2 billion euros after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the global travel industry. ($1 = 0.8434 euros) 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lufthansa
Germany
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

 