Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur plant

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Nagpur plant

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2020, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 11:34 ist
Representative image.

Drugmaker Lupin on Monday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its manufacturing plant in Nagpur.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

The health regulator had inspected the company's Nagpur manufacturing facility between January 6 and January 10, 2020, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

"We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur facility, our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lupin
Drug
Maharashtra
USFDA
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 