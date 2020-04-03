Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Aurangabad unit

Lupin gets USFDA EIR for Aurangabad unit

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 03 2020
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 13:42 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

Homegrown pharma major Lupin on Friday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad, Maharashtra, facility with no action indicated.

The inspection for the facility was carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between February 10 and February 14, 2020, and concluded with no observations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said, “This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites."

He further said, "We continue to work with the USFDA to improve our quality and compliance while providing important medicines to the US market.” 

