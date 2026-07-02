Magnet Hospitals launches doctor-led network in Bengaluru with Rs 224 crore investment

<p>Bengaluru: Magnet Hospitals, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/healthcare">healthcare</a> brand, on Wednesday announced the launch of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/doctor">doctor</a>-led hospital network bringing together 150 clinicians to begin operations across eight facilities in the city under a co-ownership model.</p>.<p>Backed by a private investment of Rs 224 crore, of which Rs 115 crore will be contributed by the founder and Rs 109 crore by partners Vijay Prasad and Nanjundaiah, the network aims to expand access to healthcare and strengthen clinical outcomes, said Dinesh Madhavan, Founder, Managing Director, Magnet Hospitals, during the launch on Doctor’s Day.</p>.<p>The hospital network also includes 152 clinician co-owners holding equity in the platform, operating as a multispeciality and super speciality model, focusing on six programmes: brain and spine, bone and joint, minimal access surgery, mother and child and uro-nephro services.</p>.<p>The model aims to address gaps in speciality access, emergency care, maternity care, neonatal intensive care and elderly care through neighbourhood-based healthcare access.</p>.Airbound and Narayana Health plan Medical Logistics Corridor in Bengaluru.<p>The network currently operates across eight hospitals across the city in Langford Town, Electronic City, Jayanagar, Arakere, Jigani, Jalahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout and Nagarbhavi and plans to expand to 12 locations and about 1,200 beds over the next 24 months. </p>.<p>Madhavan said locations were selected based on population demography, equitable distribution across Bengaluru and alignment with doctors and health entrepreneurs participating in the model.</p>.<p>Magnet Hospitals said its co-ownership structure gives doctors and nurses clinical equity in the holding company, linking ownership with clinical outcomes and accountability. The model differs from existing hospital chains by making clinicians participants in ownership rather than service providers.</p>.<p>The network also plans to invest over $1 million in Agentic AI, alongside clinician training under its Magnet Clinical Excellence Programme.</p>.<p>Explaining the role of AI, Madhavan said, “It is not going to autonomously do anything, but will be an enabler.” He added, “The human interface will still continue because in healthcare, without human interface it is very difficult.”</p>