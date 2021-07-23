Maharashtra joins hands with EV100 to boost corporate adoption of electric vehicles

Maharashtra on Friday announced its partnership with Climate Group’s EV100 campaign to support ambitious EV deployment targets set by the state under its new EV Policy, which aims to achieve 25% electrification of last-mile delivery vehicles by 2025.

Forward-looking companies in the western state are urged to set EV100-aligned targets for accelerating the electrification of their vehicular fleets. EV100, a business-focused climate initiative, wants to make electric transport the new normal by shifting corporates to 100% EVs by 2030 and accelerating the transition away from polluting internal combustion engines vehicles.

The partnership, guided by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, comes in the backdrop of Maharashtra’s new EV Policy 2021 that aims to have 10% battery-operated electric vehicles in new registrations by 2025.

The new policy is armed with economic incentives, complementing those under FAME 2, to enhance EV purchase for personal and commercial use. The state has additionally set targets for electrifying government vehicles and 15% of Maharashtra’s state-run road transport corporation’s existing bus fleet.

The policy also exempts road tax and registration fees for all new EVs.

Minister of Environment Aaditya Thackeray said, “Investing in a clean transport system is an essential part of our State Climate Action Plan. With the revised EV Policy, we want to engage early on with the most important stakeholder – businesses. The EV100 partnership aims to build a robust demand for EVs that can enable key linkages for the vibrant business community in Maharashtra, and support the faster uptake of the policy. As the first Indian state to partner with EV100, we want to take the lead in driving corporate EV demand and encourage fellow states as well towards catalysing a pan India EV revolution.”

Divya Sharma, India Executive Director of Climate Group, said, “We urge businesses in Maharashtra to utilise the incentives offered by the state and join EV100 to drive 100% fleet transition by 2030. Companies should set interim targets aligned with the state’s EV policy to accelerate electric mobility.”

Peter Betzel, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA India said, “This comprehensive policy with multiple incentives and targets including for urban last-mile freight will enable businesses and many people to adopt EVs faster. It is also encouraging to note the emphasis on skill-building that would help build a robust support ecosystem for EVs. IKEA is committed to being people and planet positive and this is integrated into our business. By 2025, we aim to achieve 100% customer deliveries and services by EVs. We are happy to partner with the Government of Maharashtra in its objectives on mobility transition and enabling a sustainable future.”