Mahindra launches Treo electric auto in Karnataka

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its new electric three-wheeler 'Treo' in Karnataka at Rs 2.7 lakh post FAME subsidies.

The new Mahindra Treo electric auto is now completely designed and developed in India and offers best-in-class performance with higher speed of 55 kmph and better acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds, the company said in a statement.

The Treo is available with a low down payment scheme of just Rs 50,000 from Mahindra Finance and a low-interest rate scheme of only 10.8 per cent from State Bank of India. Mahindra Treo comes with an attractive exchange bonus of ? 5,000, the statement read.