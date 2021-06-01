Mahindra & Mahindra total sales tumble 52% to 17,447 units in May over previous month

M&M total sales tumble 52% to 17,447 units in May

Mahindra & Mahindra total sales tumble 52% to 17,447 units in May

Commercial vehicles sales declined by 53 per cent to 7,508 units in May as against 16,147 units in April this year

  Jun 01 2021
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 16:18 ist
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 52 per cent to 17,447 units in May as compared with April this year on account of lockdown in various states.

The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 36,437 units to dealers in March this year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 8,004 units last month, down 56 per cent from 18,285 units in April 2021.

Commercial vehicles sales declined by 53 per cent to 7,508 units in May as against 16,147 units in April this year.

The company said its exports last month stood at 1,935 units in May as compared with 2,005 units in April.

"We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, the company foresees a strong demand rebound, he added.

The automaker is working closely with its supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand, Nakra noted.

