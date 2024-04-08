MakeMyTrip expands accessibility to over 150 countries

New Delhi: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Monday announced expansion of its global reach with its services becoming accessible in over 150 countries.

MakeMyTrip has expanded its reach to several countries, including major travel markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and many others, from previously being operational in India, the US, and the UAE, the company said in a statement.

The company has adhered to multiple international compliances, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to accomplish this feat, it added.

"The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business, helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances," MakeMyTrip Co-founder & Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.