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Manufacturing activities remain sluggish; input costs surge to 44-month high

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing witnessed mild recovery rising to 54.7 in April.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 21:49 IST
Business Newsmanufacturing sector

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