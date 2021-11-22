Market in bear grip: Sensex nosedives 1,170 points

Market in bear grip: Sensex nosedives 1,170 points; RIL tumbles over 4%

Among top losers, Reliance Industries (RIL) sank over 4 per cent

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 22 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 15:58 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The 30-share BSE index ended 1,170.12 points or 1.96 per cent lower at 58,465.89.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 348.25 points or 1.96 per cent to 17,416.55.

Among top losers, Reliance Industries (RIL) sank over 4 per cent, after the company shelved a proposed deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi Aramco for an asking of $15 billion.

Other laggards included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, SBI and Titan.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

"Finally the bears got their act together after a long wait as a series of events over the weekend gave them the upper hand with almost all the sectoral indices barring the metal index plunging,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

The repealing of the agriculture laws had an impact on the PSU stocks while the O2C deal not going through left a 4.5 per cent cut on Reliance, he noted.

Further, he said that even as IPO investors come to terms with the reality, the inflationary impact on demand across several sectors continues to worry the street.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong ended with losses, while Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul were positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely positive in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.34 per cent to $79.16 per barrel.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
business
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 