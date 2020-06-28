Market may consolidate at the current levels

After two weeks of strong gains, Indian equity markets witnessed huge volatility this week, finally ending marginally positive.

A sharp spike in the coronavirus cases globally and in India, along with geopolitical tensions between US-China and India-China, kept the markets volatile. Even institutional flows were mixed with FIIs being buyers to the tune of Rs 555 crore while DIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,310 crore.

For the week, both Nifty50 and Sensex were up 1.4%/1.3% to close at 10,383/35,171 respectively. The broader market outperformed the benchmark with Nifty Midcap100/ Smallcap100 up 2.8%/2.9% respectively. All the sectors ended in green except real estate (-0.8%). PSU Banks (+6%) clearly provided support to the market followed by IT (+3.4%) and FMCG (+3.6%).

Global sentiments were negative as a surge in US coronavirus cases intensified fears of another round of government lockdowns and worsening economic damage. Further, the rising trade tensions of the US with EU and China also weighed on the sentiments. In addition, the IMF downgraded its outlook for the world economy, projecting a 4.9% fall in the global GDP and slower recovery than it anticipated just two months ago at negative 3%. However, the domestic sentiments were somewhat positive as the Indian and Chinese armies managed to reach a consensus to de-escalate tensions on the border, which provided some relief to the market.

Going ahead, we expect the market to consolidate at the current levels, on the back of resurging concerns over economic de-growth and rising infections. Even valuations for Nifty at 21xP/E (premium to long term average of 18.5x) suggest some fatigue in the market. Hence, we believe the upside could be limited in the near term. Thus we would advise investors to stay cautious and look for buying opportunities on declines in the market, while focusing more on quality large caps with select exposure to good mid-cap names. For any definite directional move, the market would track global cues and development around coronavirus cases along with the geopolitical tensions.

Technically, Nifty has to continue to hold above 10300 levels to get the stability to witness an up move towards a recent swing high of 10555 while on the downside support exists at 10300-10250 zones.

(The writer is Head – Retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd)